Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Administrators said charges have been filed against several Bismarck School district students for vandalizing school bathrooms.

They said it’s related to the nationwide Tiktok trend called “Devious Licks”, where students are encouraged to steal or destroy school property.

The Mandan school district sent a letter to parents, citing a new October trend called “Smack a staff member on the backside,” and are asking parents to talk with their children about social media.

