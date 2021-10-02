North Dakota Women’s Network holds rally in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dozens walked near the United Tribes Technical College reacting to the abortion ban in Texas.

The North Dakota Women’s Network hosted today’s “Reproductive Rights Rally.” It’s part of a nationwide movement to march in every state this Saturday before the Supreme Court reconvenes. Events were also held in Minot and Fargo.

