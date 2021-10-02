Advertisement

North Dakota Women’s Network holds rally in Bismarck

North Dakota Women's Network
North Dakota Women's Network(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dozens walked near the United Tribes Technical College reacting to the abortion ban in Texas.

The North Dakota Women’s Network hosted today’s “Reproductive Rights Rally.” It’s part of a nationwide movement to march in every state this Saturday before the Supreme Court reconvenes. Events were also held in Minot and Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend
North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capacity’
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Mandan to Deadwood
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to honor “the end of an age”

Latest News

Minot smoke
Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions
Flags at half staff
Governor Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters
CHRISTIAN UNDERWOOD MUG
Fargo PD searching for man who escaped from their custody
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2