Advertisement

North Dakota human trafficking survivors share their stories to raise awareness

Freedom Walk
Freedom Walk(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped more than 575 survivors of trafficking. Local organizations are continuing to spread awareness of red flags.

Project 31:8 and Evangel held an interactive walk around the Capitol complex hearing the stories of human trafficking survivors. One survivor, Nikki Blowers shared her story publicly for the first time with Your News Leader earlier this year, continued educating those about how to spot someone in need. 31:8 volunteers said it’s important to have community support.

”There has to be a next step, so that’s why we’re here today. We want people to learn there stories but we also want them to learn how to actually see human trafficking in their communities,” said Evangel Church community life coordinator Annika Hapip.

Another walk is scheduled for next October. Organizers said more than 40 million people are estimated to be trafficked world-wide.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capacity’
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Mandan to Deadwood
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to honor “the end of an age”

Latest News

Handicap bathrooms coming to Capitol
Handicap bathrooms coming to North Dakota State Capitol building
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
6pm Sportscast 10/02/21
Pheasant
North Dakota’s Pheasant hunting season
North Dakota Women's Network
North Dakota Women’s Network holds rally in Bismarck