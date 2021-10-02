NDSU holds off North Dakota 16 to 10 to improve to 4-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - It wasn’t pretty, but NDSU would put another win in the win column on Saturday as they defeated North Dakota 16 to 10.

Jake Reinholz would convert on three field goals and Quincy Patterson would have the lone touchdown for the Bison.

NDSU (4-0) will next be in action on Saturday when they host Northern Iowa.

UND (2-2) will play at South Dakota, also on Saturday.

