More than 350 people receive free dental care at Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than 350 people across the region, this could be the first time they’ve seen a dentist in years. It’s part of a two-day event at the Bismarck Event Center to provide care to those who need it most.

Autumn Hall was excited to get a chance to have her teeth examined.

“I had my mom and some of my uncles and aunts come down here, too,” said Hall.

She’s one of hundreds signing up for a dental exam and cleaning. Autumn said she wishes there was a more affordable option for dental care.

“Sometimes it gets really expensive to the point where you just have bills racking up,” said Hall.

Dr. Paul Tronsgard is one of the 200 dental professionals participating in this year’s Mission of Mercy.

“It shows us who we are. This is North Dakota man, it’s just what we do, how we care for people in our state,” said Tronsgard.

Event organizers said the two-day event cost around $100,000 and is completely covered by private donations.

The Clinic re-opens Saturday from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

