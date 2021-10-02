Advertisement

Mom, Mom & Meg Show: Tomato Pie

By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On this episode of the Mom, Mom & Meg Show we make Tomato Pie!

1 9inch Pie Crust

1/2c chopped onion

(bacon if you want to add)

3 or 4 tomatoes, chopped and seeds removed

1/2tsp Kosher salt

1/4c fresh basil

2c grated cheddar cheese

1/2c mayo

1tsp hot sauce

Black pepper

Bake pie shell as directed.

Layer baked pie shell with onion (and bacon if you want)

And spread tomatoes over top, sprinkle basil over tomatoes, sprinkle salt on top

Mix the cheese, mayo and black pepper together, spread on top of tomato layer

Bake in oven at 350 for approx. 25min.

