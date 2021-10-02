Minot Fire, Central Dispatch see high volume of calls over hazy conditions

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Central Dispatch and the Minot Fire Department said they have been overwhelmed with calls from concerned citizens asking about the smoke across the city.

The Fire Department said there is nothing they can do about it, as the smoke is coming from wildfires across Canada.

The city of Minot posted on social media that those with respiratory issues should use caution when outdoors, as the Air Quality Index was around 134 Saturday afternoon.

