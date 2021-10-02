Advertisement

Governor Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with North Dakota Century Code and a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, who has proclaimed Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week. Burgum has proclaimed Oct. 2-3 as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota, noting that volunteer and career firefighters place themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of North Dakotans.

“North Dakotans extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the volunteer and career firefighters who protect our families and communities through their bravery, dedication and sacrifice,” the proclamation states.

The President has called on Americans to participate in the observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service with appropriate programs and activities and by renewing their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Several Bismarck School District students charged for vandalizing school bathrooms as part of a Tiktok trend
North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capacity’
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Mandan to Deadwood
Man and horse take 276-mile journey from Mandan to Deadwood to honor “the end of an age”

Latest News

CHRISTIAN UNDERWOOD MUG
Fargo PD searching for man who escaped from their custody
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 1
Friday Football Fever 10/01/21 Part 1
Tomato Pie
Mom, Mom & Meg Show: Tomato Pie