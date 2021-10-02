Bismarck’s Fairview Cemetery to add mortuary, crematorium

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cemeteries might seem spooky this time of year, but they’re integral to city planning.

Bismarck’s busy preparing their Fairview Cemetery for years to come.

Tuesday, Bismarck commissioners discussed expanding the cemetery. The existing cemetery parcel and adjacent city-owned parcel will be rezoned to allow construction and improve access.

The change will allow for a mortuary and a crematorium.

The Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for a crematorium that will be completed within two years.

