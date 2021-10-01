Advertisement

XWA Continues to see improvement in flight numbers; adding additional flights to Minneapolis this month

Williston Basin International Airport
Williston Basin International Airport(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - As COVID-19 continues to cause issues for the airline industry, Williston Basin International Airport is seeing some relief from the effects of the pandemic.

The latest flight numbers from August show that XWA is up about 250% compared to August 2020, but those numbers are still down around 40% pre-pandemic. Airport director Anthony Dudas says more and more people are getting out and using the airport again.

“The leisure travel, whether that be utilizing Sun Country to Las Vegas or just going around the country visiting friends and family, as well as that industry traffic continuing to increase is the largest reason why we are seeing that increase,” said Dudas.

Williston Basin offers three United flights to Denver and one Delta flight to Minneapolis daily. Dudas says Delta will add a second flight to the Twin Cities on Oct. 11.

The airport also added a Sun Country Airlines flight to Las Vegas in September. Since its first flight, Dudas says they continue to see more seats being purchased, which will help him in bringing more flights.

“Having our community show strong support for that flight to and from Las Vegas will help us as a city continue to have those conversations for additional service for the future. Extending that Las Vegas service and we’re continuing to work on additional destinations as well.”

Sun Country flies out of Williston on Thursdays and Sundays. It’s a seasonal service that is available until November 28. There has been no word yet on when it will resume.iou

