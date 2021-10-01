Ward County close to finalizing 2022 budget

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Leadership in Ward County is putting the finishing touches to their 2022 budget.

After presenting the budget to the public last week, Ward County department heads meet Monday to further cut down the budget and were able to take out more than $690,000.

The highway department was pushed back almost a whole mill, down to roughly 8.5 mills. In previous years, the department worked with nine to 10 mills.

Other areas within the county including the State Fair, historical societies, and economic development corporation were cut nearly 10%.

Next year’s budget is roughly $112,000 more than this year’s, with an increase of 0.33 mills.

The final budget should be approved in the upcoming week.

American Rescue Plan Act funds were not added to this year’s budget.

The commission is setting up a task force to figure out how to spend the more than $6.5 million in the federal funds.

Other counties in the state are also not factoring their rescue plan acts funds into this budget year.

