United Community Bank Spotlight: MaLiah Burke

MaLiah Burke
MaLiah Burke(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A young woman is getting the spotlight for her work on and off the field.

MaLiah Burke, a senior at Minot High, was surprised with an award from United Community Bank and Scheels. She plays soccer, is in cross country, and track. The reason she’s being singled out is that she recently won a national contest, and donated the $11,000 prize to local nonprofit Prairie Grit.

“We walked out and I was just in shock, I was confused on what was happening and then I saw cameras, news people, like checks and I was just confused and shocked,” said MaLiah Burke, Senior.

MaLiah is splitting a $1,500 prize with the Minot High Soccer Team as part of the spotlight award.

