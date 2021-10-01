Slicing underway at Sidney Sugars

SIDNEY, N.D. - The sugar beet harvest is underway, which means the factory at Sidney Sugars has started the process of turning the plant into sugar.

The factory started slicing beets last Thursday. Sidney Sugars general manager David Garland says they have sliced about 6% of their crop and are seeing above average amounts of sugar content.

With unseasonably warm temperatures expected for the next week, he says they will be watching the amount of beets they harvest.

“We don’t want to get too much on the ground because they will spoil due to the heat so we’re staying ahead of slice until temperatures reach a point where we can let loose and let harvest go,” said Garland.

They currently remain in the pre-pile stage, where they only take a limited amount per day. There has been no announcement of when the company will move to the stockpile stage.

Garland says he expects the campaign to be completed in February, weather permitting.

