Advertisement

Slicing underway at Sidney Sugars

Sugar Beet Harvest
Sugar Beet Harvest(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, N.D. - The sugar beet harvest is underway, which means the factory at Sidney Sugars has started the process of turning the plant into sugar.

The factory started slicing beets last Thursday. Sidney Sugars general manager David Garland says they have sliced about 6% of their crop and are seeing above average amounts of sugar content.

With unseasonably warm temperatures expected for the next week, he says they will be watching the amount of beets they harvest.

“We don’t want to get too much on the ground because they will spoil due to the heat so we’re staying ahead of slice until temperatures reach a point where we can let loose and let harvest go,” said Garland.

They currently remain in the pre-pile stage, where they only take a limited amount per day. There has been no announcement of when the company will move to the stockpile stage.

Garland says he expects the campaign to be completed in February, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
A large bag of meth can be seen in the background of this image posted on Facebook Marketplace.
Man trying to sell catalytic converter arrested for meth instead
Photo taken from the Roughrider Hall of Fame website
Angie Dickinson, ND native and movie icon, turns 90
Sergio Ledezma
Dickinson man to see 15 years behind bars for crash that killed New England coach, teacher

Latest News

Orange Crush
The biggest pumpkin in Bismarck?
Ward County 2022 budget
Breakdown of the Ward County 2022 budget
construction
Minot drivers to expect more construction on Burdick
Hess donates $40,000
Hess donates $40,000 to Y’s Men’s Triangle Y Camp