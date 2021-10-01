Senate confirms Tracy Stone-Manning for Bureau of Land Management

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - In a 50-45 vote Thursday night, the Senate approved Tracy Stone-Manning as head of the Bureau of Land Management.

All Democrats voted in favor, while Republicans argued that her past involvement in a tree-spiking incident should bar her from the position.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana,, who Stone-Manning worked for in the past, said she is the right person for the job.

“We have a person today that we can confirm that can once again make the BLM the agency it needs to be. Somebody who understands multiple use. Somebody who understands that BLM needs to be run by a professional,” said Tester.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, voted against the nomination. In a statement he says, “It’s now up to Stone-Manning to rebuild trust... and show that she will lead the agency in a bipartisan and pragmatic way.”

North Dakota Senators also opposed the confirmation of Stone-Manning. Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, in statement saying in part, “It’s unacceptable that BLM is failing to immediately resume oil and gas lease sales, while the Biden administration is simultaneously calling on OPEC+ to increase production. This approach is not only harming North Dakota’s energy producers, it is jeopardizing our country’s economic and national security.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, also in a statement saying, “It’s remarkable Senate Democrats would vote to confirm a Biden Administration nominee with such a radical history and an obvious willingness to lie to the American people.”

Full statement from Hoeven: “The Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 247 million acres and has authority over thirty percent of the nation’s taxpayer-owned mineral resources. It’s unacceptable that BLM is failing to immediately resume oil and gas lease sales, while the Biden administration is simultaneously calling on OPEC+ to increase production. This approach is not only harming North Dakota’s energy producers, it is jeopardizing our country’s economic and national security. I opposed Ms. Stone-Manning’s confirmation because I do not believe she has the right record to lead this important agency. Additionally, during her testimony before the Energy Committee, she did not adequately address her previous affiliation with a radical environmental organization.”

Cramer: “It’s remarkable Senate Democrats would vote to confirm a Biden Administration nominee with such a radical history and an obvious willingness to lie to the American people. Tracy Stone-Manning has no business leading the Bureau of Land Management or any federal agency, and now the burden is on her to prove us wrong.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.