Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Roosevelt Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo has a new six-foot addition to its family.

The zoo announced a healthy baby calf giraffe was born Wednesday to parents Kianga and Mashama. It’s the ninth calf born to the pair.

The newborn is roughly six feet tall and weighs 127 lbs.

The zoo is holding a de-facto baby shower this weekend for the calf, as they are collecting donations in-person and online for enrichment items for the baby. There will also be a one-time auction of a gender reveal painting by Mashama the giraffe.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those who bring a package of diapers for the Community Leadership Institute program receive a reduced admission rate.

The zoo will announce the calf’s name and gender Monday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
NDSU hit hard by TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Sergio Ledezma
Dickinson man to see 15 years behind bars for crash that killed New England coach, teacher
Photo taken from the Roughrider Hall of Fame website
Angie Dickinson, ND native and movie icon, turns 90
Apartment Fire Damage
Police say man arrested for arson said he boiled cooking oil to throw on gang

Latest News

North Dakota hospitals ‘at redline capacity’
Public’s help sought in vandalism near Solen
What's New At The Patch Part 2
What's New At The Patch Part 2
All Things Halloween
All Things Halloween