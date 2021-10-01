Advertisement

Public’s help sought in vandalism near Solen

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing county road traffic signs earlier this week.

The vandalism took place just north of Solen, where roughly 15 signs were either run over or stolen.

The public is being asked to report any suspicious activity they may have noticed this week in that area.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information involving any vehicles seen this week in neighborhood of Solen with damage or paint transfer that could indicate their involvement in this incident.

Morton County says each sign will cost roughly $200 to $250 to replace. The crime is a misdemeanor, which could result in a 500-dollar fine and up to 30 days in jail.

