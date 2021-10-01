Advertisement

Minot State University offers “Hometown Pride Scholarship” to new students

By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University is providing a new scholarship opportunity to show appreciation to area high schoolers joining them in Spring of 2022.

The Hometown Pride Scholarship award is aimed at incentivizing high school graduates from Minot and regional schools in northwestern counties to become an MSU Beaver.

Along with a $1,000 scholarship that will automatically be applied to tuition, fees, and/or room and board, freshmen will also have the first opportunity to register for classes through an early access orientation.

Eligible students will need to be registered at the University by March 31 of 2022, and the scholarship will automatically be applied.

Faculty at the university said the scholarship is a way to focus on where a majority of the student population comes from and is an exciting way to give back to the communities that support them.

We recognize that it was important to show that we love this community, that we are excited to be a part of this community. And really even the smaller communities in our area, they just have a special presence, they have such a  strong hometown pride and we feel that here to,” said Director of Marketing Cole Krueger.

Students from 15 counties are eligible for the scholarship. You can go online for more information here.

