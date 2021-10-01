Advertisement

Minot drivers to expect more construction on Burdick

construction
construction(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Drivers in Minot, beware! Starting Monday, road construction will expand on Burdick Expressway between south Broadway and the Burdick viaduct.

Traffic will remain head-to-head on the two south lanes of Burdick Expressway East.

Crews will be removing the top layer of asphalt on the north lanes, make a few repairs, and then add a new layer.

They will do the exact same for the two south lanes.

Crews will be working during the day and night and are expected to take 10 days to complete the project.

The city is telling drivers to expect some delays during the work.

