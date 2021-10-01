Man arrested after short chase, crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to drive away from them, crashed his car and then ran.

Police say around 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block of 8th St. S. they tried to pull over a car, but the driver kept going and eventually crashed into another vehicle.

After the driver crashed his car, he got out and ran. He was eventually arrested a few blocks away.

34-year-old James Dubois of Minot was arrested for preventing arrest, aggravated reckless endangerment, felony fleeing in a vehicle, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

