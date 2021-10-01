Advertisement

Man arrested after short chase, crash in Fargo

Picture of the crash scene along Main Ave. along with the mugshot of James Dubois.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
Picture of the crash scene along Main Ave. along with the mugshot of James Dubois.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to drive away from them, crashed his car and then ran.

Police say around 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block of 8th St. S. they tried to pull over a car, but the driver kept going and eventually crashed into another vehicle.

After the driver crashed his car, he got out and ran. He was eventually arrested a few blocks away.

34-year-old James Dubois of Minot was arrested for preventing arrest, aggravated reckless endangerment, felony fleeing in a vehicle, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

