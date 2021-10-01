COVID-19 booster shots available at Custer Health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Custer Health says they’re now offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone eligible to receive them.

One vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can go online to https://ph-custer-health.as.me/mandancovidclinics101321 for more information, see the full list of clinics, or to register for a booster.

