COVID-19 booster shots available at Custer Health

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Custer Health says they’re now offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone eligible to receive them.

One vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can go online to https://ph-custer-health.as.me/mandancovidclinics101321 for more information, see the full list of clinics, or to register for a booster.

