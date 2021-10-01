Advertisement

Local bank says it has stocked more coin than in past years

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you need quarters to do your laundry, you might have noticed they are difficult to get.

Nationally, coin distribution was disrupted in 2020 by the pandemic and some consumers are still feeling the effects.

However, banks in North Dakota say they stocked more coins this year so that they don’t run out.

“We have stayed ahead of the curve so we can supply our customers. I have even had some non-customers come and get coin from us, which we are always happy to oblige by,” said Marcus Ulmer, retail banking supervisor for American Bank Center (soon to be Bravera Bank).

The Federal Reserve reports that the issue is not a lack of coin, but interruptions in coin circulation patterns. The U.S. Mint produced more coins this year than pre-pandemic.

