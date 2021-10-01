Hess donates $40,000 to Y’s Men’s Triangle Y Camp
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Y’s Men’s PBR received some big support for its annual camps leading up to this weekend’s bull riding event.
Hess Corporation announced this week they’re donating $40,000 to the organization.
The money will go to supporting camp scholarships, new construction, and improvements at the organizations Triangle Y Camp.
The camp had to cancel last summer due to COVID-19.
