Hess donates $40,000 to Y’s Men’s Triangle Y Camp

MINOT, N.D. – The Y’s Men’s PBR received some big support for its annual camps leading up to this weekend’s bull riding event.

Hess Corporation announced this week they’re donating $40,000 to the organization.

The money will go to supporting camp scholarships, new construction, and improvements at the organizations Triangle Y Camp.

The camp had to cancel last summer due to COVID-19.

