Dancing for Special Stars returns to Minot for sixth year

MINOT, N.D. – Special Olympics North Dakota is bringing back a friendly competition to help athletes fundraise for the 2022 U.S Special Olympics.

The 6th Annual “Dancing for Special Stars” will be returning to the Minot State University campus for one night. The community is invited out on Oct. 19 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at 7 p.m. to watch their favorite area celebrities, compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Votes will be cast through donations and all money raised will go to athletes as they prepare to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling 701-746-0331.

Organizers of the event say the Special Olympics were able to continue through COVID and that no athlete is ever charged to participate in their activities.

“We have our USA Games being held in Orlando and we’re sending 40 delegates from North Dakota itself and a few actually from Minot, so we need to raise funds to be able to send those folks for their airfare, their meals their hotels, their travel equipment, their uniforms, etc.,” said President and CEO Nancy Hanson.

Nine teams are already signed up to compete and will have virtual donation options available for anyone who can’t attend the event in person.

You can find out more about how you can get involved online here and on the Special Olympics North Dakota Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.