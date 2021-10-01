Bull riders taking over Minot for Y’s Men’s competition

MINOT, N.D. – Some of the best bull riders in the country are in the Magic City Friday and Saturday to showcase their skills and qualify for world championships.

The Y’s Men’s organization is hosting a Professional Bull Riders competition at the Minot Auditorium.

Proceeds from the event go to development of the Y’s Men’s camps for youth.

Organizers and bull riders said they’re excited to bring the rush of bull riding to the people of Minot.

“To bring in some of the top guys in the world that you see on tv every weekend, come right in and hang out in Minot here and get on some of the best bulls in the country, it means a lot to me,” said Chad Berger, PBR stock contractor.

“When i walk into an arena, you can just know the energy, and everybody’s going to be action-packed, right together, and the bull riders we definitely feel it,” said Daylon Swearingen, professional bull rider, ranked No. 28 in the world.

Berger said he hopes to make it an annual tradition.

Admission to the event is $40.

The competition runs Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m.

