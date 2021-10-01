Breakdown of the Ward County 2022 budget
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County will be approving their 2022 budget next week.
As of now, the total county budget comes in at more than $54 million.
For a home that is valued at $200,000, you can expect an increase of just under $3 per year in property tax.
For an acre of land, taxpayers can expect to see a $6.93 increase per quarter.
The total county mills for this year’s budget went up 0.33 for a total of 62.18.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.