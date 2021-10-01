Bismarck Police Department seeing huge increase in fake opioids on the streets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials at the Bismarck Police Department say they are seeing a huge increase in fake opioids on the streets.

They say it’s the number one drug purchased during controlled buys.

BPD Sgt. Mike Bolme says the drug enforcement administration warning about the high number of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine is designed to make the public aware.

“If you’re purchasing your pharmaceutical pain killers from a reputable pharmacy, you’re going to be okay. From a pharmacist or if they’re prescribed by a doctor there is really no danger of you encountering these counterfeit pills,” said Sgt. Bolme.

Sgt. Bolme says the increase in pills on the streets is not only because of the opioid crisis, but the fentanyl in the drugs leads to even stronger addictions.

