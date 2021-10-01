The biggest pumpkin in Bismarck?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s October and that means many people are carving pumpkins, but there’s one pumpkin that might be too big for a jack-o-lantern. That’s the pumpkin fondly nicknamed “Orange Crush.”

The giant pumpkin weighed in at 440 pounds and was grown by Cole Craven in Bismarck. He says it’s the largest pumpkin he’s ever grown.

This year Craven ordered the seeds online and got it growing while fighting the drought and bugs.

“You have greater odds with the pumpkin growing a lot heavier and bigger and better if you cut the tertiary vines and keep the secondary vines perpendicular to the main vine that grows out,” said Craven.

Thursday night the pumpkin was transported to Apple Creek Farm. Farm owners say that the public is welcome to come for pictures on Saturdays or Sundays between 10am and 7pm. Individuals can also message Apple Creek Farm on Facebook for more details.

Craven says he’s already heard several suggestions on what to do with the pumpkin.

“It’s just cool to see the community become a part of it saying, ‘oh that’s cool, I have never seen anything like that before,’” added Craven.

Last year Craven grew a 150-pound pumpkin and carved it.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.