Belcourt man sentenced in federal child sex crime investigation

FARGO, N.D. – A federal judge has ordered a Belcourt man to serve 36.5 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Federal prosecutors said 40-year-old Adam J. Poitra sexually abused the child countless times between September of 2017 and May of 2018.

Poitra will also have to serve a lifetime of supervised release and pay a small assessment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.