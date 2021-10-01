Angie Dickinson, ND native and movie icon, turns 90

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota native Angie Dickinson is ninety years old Thursday. The movie star was born in Kulm, North Dakota, a small town southwest of Jamestown. In her six decade career, she has appeared in more than 50 films.

“In our city hall, there was a great big picture of her. And when you walked into our city hall, there was Angie Dickinson greeting us. This big black and white picture of Angie Dickinson. It’s just like, you definitely knew that Angie was from here,” said Linda Hehr.

In 1975, she won a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Sergeant Suzanne “Pepper” Anderson in Police Woman. She was presented the Theodore Roosevelt Roughrider Award in 1992 for representing North Dakota well.

