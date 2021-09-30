BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Sept. 30, 2021 , there are 85 languages spoken in the Bismarck Public School District.

Teachers in the English Leaner program say two years ago that number was 65.

BPS staff attribute the growth in diversity over the last five years, to the increase in economic opportunities in Bismarck.

“We have a large population of Chuukese people coming to Bismarck right now and a lot of the job opportunities are at Cloverdale for those family,” said BPS English Learners Program Coordinator Wendy Sanderson.

The grades levels that are the most diverse in languages are middle and high school students and there are 400 students enrolled in the English Learners program which is the highest in the program’s history.

