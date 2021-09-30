Advertisement

Testing for COVID-19 up almost 30% compared to September last year

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Testing for COVID-19 is up almost 30% compared to September last year.

North Dakota Department of Health officials says last year, the daily average for this month was just over 5,600; this year, it rose to just over 7,300.

Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger says he thinks the slight increase is due to the uptick in the demand for testing.

“The testing dynamic has changed a little bit. Last year at this time we were largely running PCR test which are laboratory-based test, the year we have the rapid antigen test that are available so people can you know do a rapid antigen test or they can do the PCR test,” said NDDOH Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

Although testing is up for September, Kruger says testing is down overall.

He says the state peaked with testing last November, when there were 14,000 tests performed on some days.

