Temporary nurse waiver extended

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospital staffing shortages, the waiver for temporary nurse aid registration has been extended.

The waiver was set to expire on Oct. 31, but has been extended through Dec. 31. All temporary nurses will now be able to work in the state through that date without having to re-register.

Any nurses interested in applying can contact the Nurse Aid Registry at (701) 328-2353 or email naregistry@nd.gov.

