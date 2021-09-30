State offers funds for suicide prevention efforts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services is prioritizing behavioral health in the Peace Garden State.

The department is now offering funding for suicide prevention efforts across the state.

A total of $750,000 in funds is available for six recipients.

The funding is open to local governments, community nonprofit groups and tribal nations, for efforts focusing on suicide prevention and post-vention policy, suicide prevention training and suicide risk screenings.

Applications are available online here and must be submitted by noon on Oct. 15.

The deadline for questions is Sept. 30, those can be submitted by email to mopp@nd.gov.

