State Freight and Rail Plan move forward by informing public

By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is asking for public input as they continue to piece together data for their first combined State Freight and Rail Plan.

Two virtual public input meetings have been planned for Oct. 5 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Central time.

The meetings will allow the public and stake holders to learn more about the plan and influence its development.

The meetings will include a presentation and allow team members behind the plan to answer questions live.

The plan aims to improve efficiency, reliability, and safety of the state’s transportation systems.

You can find out the basics of the plan and find links to the meeting online here.

