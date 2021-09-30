Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: Tour of Wisconsin Army post reveals thankful Afghans

First Sgt. Abraham plays catch with an Afghan refugee child in the Village where Afghans are...
First Sgt. Abraham plays catch with an Afghan refugee child in the Village where Afghans are living temporarily at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wis.(Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (AP) — Reporters have been given a glimpse of life on a Wisconsin Army post for newly arrived Afghan refugees.

During a tightly controlled tour of Fort McCoy on Thursday arranged by the U.S. Army and Department of State, reporters got to see the new arrivals playing soccer and basketball with soldiers and toting groceries to the barracks where they’re being housed as they wait for their new lives in America to really begin.

The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August. Nearly 13,000 were sent to Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Frohlich
Judge sentences Mandan man to life in prison for inappropriately touching multiple children
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
Morris Brickle-Hicks
Convicted murderer asks North Dakota Supreme Court judge for reversal on appeal
Dunn County fatal crash
Good Samaritans help deputy responding to fatal crash in Dunn County
Drug task force makes six-figure bust in Minot

Latest News

Testing for COVID-19 up almost 30% compared to September last year
Pfizer booster vaccinations now available in Minot
Sergio Ledezma
Dickinson man to see 15 years behind bars for crash that killed New England coach, teacher
Police say man arrested for arson said he boiled cooking oil to throw on gang