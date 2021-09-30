Advertisement

Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Latest News

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
