Free dental clinic in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether it’s for financial reasons or because it’s hard to find time with a busy lifestyle, people don’t often make it to the dentist as often as they should. There’s a solution to that problem, and it’s as easy as stopping by the Bismarck Event Center this weekend.

The North Dakota Dental Association and the North Dakota Dental Foundation are inviting people of all ages to the Bismarck Event Center on October 1-2. They’ll be offering free dental care to anyone who needs it.

Volunteers gathered at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday to set up for the event.

“A lot of times with teeth, I’m not an expert by any means, you’ll get a pain in your teeth for a while, and maybe in a week or a few days it’ll go away, but that doesn’t mean the cavity went away. Of course, insurance is an issue, too, for a lot of folks. I just think it’s a great thing to bring this type of event to a rural area,” said Rick Knick, volunteer.

North Dakota’s dental community is generous: none of the nearly 500 participants are getting paid for their work this weekend.

“Everybody that’s providing direct care to patients is a volunteer here today. We have dentists, dental hygienists, and assistants, who are giving freely of their time, for two days to be here, from all over North Dakota and the country. We have people coming in from all over,” said Mike Little, Executive Director of the North Dakota Dental Foundation.

Patients will receive care completely free of charge. You can receive treatment from X-rays and fillings to front-tooth root canals.

“Financial barriers are one of many reasons that folks don’t go to the dentist. So we hope to discard all those reasons that you don’t go and do as much dentistry as you can for as many people as we can,” said Brent Holman, Mission of Mercy chair.

Dentists and organizers encourage anyone to come out, if they can.

“When you can’t smile confidently and you have problems in your mouth, you can’t think of a lot of other things. And so, we’re here to alleviate pain, we’re here to connect and restore whole health,” said Little.

There will be a COVID-19 screening upon arrival to determine if you’re healthy enough to receive treatment.

The organizers are hoping to serve six hundred people. The event will run October 1-2, from 5:30 am to 4:30 pm and will be operated on a walk-in basis. For more information go to ndmom.org.

