Ending one of the driest ‘water years’ in N.D. with extreme drought continuing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The water year stretches from October through September, and the 2020 to 2021 water year will end as the third driest on record in Bismarck, only behind some of the years in the Dust Bowl era, with a 12-month precipitation total of only about nine inches.

“So when you’re suddenly, you know, putting the entire state with an incredible lack of precipitation and then continued above average temperatures, it doesn’t take much for the drought to just accelerate,” said Megan Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

After the drought started to show signs of development in North Dakota in May 2020, severe drought conditions started to enter the picture in mid-August. A much drier and warmer than normal fall 2020 helped to introduce North Dakota’s first extreme drought since 2017 on December 1st.

“It was the first time December was the onset of an extreme drought in North Dakota,” said Adnan Akyüz, North Dakota state climatologist.

By the end of the winter, the extreme drought had expanded dramatically to cover 27% of North Dakota.

“And I think the winter was the main factor why the drought elongated into the spring that fast,” said Akyüz.

By May 18th, 85% of North Dakota was in the extreme drought category and the exceptional drought classification was introduced for the first time. It quickly expanded into the largest extent of exceptional drought in the Peace Garden State since the Drought Monitor began in 2000.

Fortunately, the drought has improved since it’s peak in June, but there’s still a long way to go.

“If we don’t get too much improvement going into the fall, we really need a lot of snow this winter to really just kind of reset everything as we go into next spring,” said Jones.

The record lack of precipitation this water year has led to this being the worst drought that North Dakota has seen since the Drought Monitor began in 2000, and consistent moisture is the only solution to get us out of it.

