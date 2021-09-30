Dickinson’s Amen Food Pantry in need of donations

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - More families in Dickinson are having trouble keeping food on the table. The Amen Food Pantry tells us they’re feeling the demand.

The pantry’s new location at the old St. Joe’s Hospital provides much more space for donations, but they’re having trouble keeping the shelves full.

Pantry volunteers are filling about fifty carts a week with donated food and hygiene items. Since the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve seen more people in need.

“I think our top was maybe 38 families in one day which is a lot,” said Amen Pantry board president Mary Ann Brauhn.

Mary Ann Brauhn is the pantry’s board president. She said families fill out intake forms to make sure they visit only once a month. This is to keep up, with the local demand.

“We have to have food available to all those who are in need, who are hungry,” said Brauhn.

And filling up more carts means less food on their shelves.

“It may not look that way right now but yeah, we have had empty shelves, there was a week we did not have vegetables at all, you know, canned vegetables,” said Brauhn.

Some donations were dropped off Thursday, including a bundle from Happy Rock Alpaca farm in Gladstone.

The farm asked patrons to bring donations for the pantry.

Brauhn said they’re thankful for the help.

“So generous, of them to think of it and bring their whole pick-up full of food,” said Brauhn.

Right now, the pantry needs canned veggies, cereal, soup, and hygiene products.

But Brauhn said any donation of any kind is appreciated.

The pantry needs toothbrushes, shampoo, and bath soap. If you want to donate or learn about the pantry, you can stop by on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 2 to 4 pm.

