Dickinson man to see 15 years behind bars for crash that killed New England coach, teacher

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Aug. 30, a district court judge sentenced a man for a fatal car crash that killed New England coach and teacher Shawn Flaherty.

According to court documents, 60-year-old Sergio Ledezma of Dickinson crossed the center line of State Avenue, struck a pickup truck and collided head-on with Flaherty’s car in December 2019.

At the time, Ledezma’s blood alcohol level was five times the legal limit at .404 percent. Flaherty was pronounced dead at the scene.

In May 2021, Ledezma pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge.

Judge Dann Greenwood sentenced Ledezma to 20 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections, with five years suspended.

Of the 15 years he’ll be incarcerated, Ledezma faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until 2031.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.