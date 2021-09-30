Class 9B & 11B football poll after week six

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - LaMoure-L-M and Beulah are the top ranked teams in Class-9B and Class-11B high school football.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association votes weekly during the regular season.

Class-9B Football Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (14) — 6-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 6-0 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 6-0 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. May-Port-CG — 6-0 Record — 24 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Divide County — 6-0 Record — 12 pts — Last week: NR

Others Receiving Votes: Nelson County (6-0), Bottineau (6-0), Surrey (4-1), Ray-Powers Lake (5-1)

Class-11B Football Poll

1. Beulah (12) — 6-0 Record — 65 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Langdon Area-E-M (2) — 6-0 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Hillsboro-CV — 5-1 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Kindred — 5-1 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Velva-Garrison — 5-0 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass (5-1), Harvey-Wells County (4-2), Shiloh Christian (5-1), Bowman County (5-1)

