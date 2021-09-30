City of Minot moves forward with retaining wall project

MINOT, N.D. – The streets beside Minot City Hall are currently under construction and it looks like that area will be a work in progress through next year.

A project to replace the retaining wall facing the Minot Police Department is one step closer to reality.

After being discussed for a number of years, the project has a “start by” goal of April or May of 2022.

The current project includes replacing the wall and a water main under the police department parking lot and repaving the lot.

City management says the project is expected to cost around $6 million and bids for contractors will open on Oct. 19.

The project will be awarded at the city council meeting scheduled for Nov. 15.

City Engineer Lance Meyer said the project is expected to go until fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.