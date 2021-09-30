Advertisement

Bismarck residents will get chance for a behind-the-scenes look at municipal government

By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon government buffs will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Bismarck is run. The city’s Public Information Council presented their “Citizen’s Academy” project to Bismarck commissioners Tuesday.

The public will see places like the Bismarck airport, the events center, and the water treatment plant with the perspective of learning how municipal government operates.

Assistant city administrator Jason Tomanek says a common thread throughout the program will be how the city, as an organization, is funded.

“Sometimes you do hear the remark, ‘my taxes pay your salary,’ or ‘my taxes pay for the streets.’ Maybe not, maybe yes. But the idea here is that we want to be able to help people better understand who we are and what we do,” said Bismarck’s assistant city administrator Jason Tomanek.

The program is still in the works, but the organization is planning an eight- or nine-week program to begin in January.  Tomanek says that they hope to open up public applications in November.

The organization will be looking for 12 people that want to learn more about municipal government.

