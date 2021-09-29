YouTube to ban anti-vax content

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - YouTube announced Wednesday it’s banning all anti-vaccination content from its site. The video-sharing service, owned by Google, has already restricted users from posting what it considers misinformation about COVID vaccines.

This move targets what the site considers misinformation about all vaccines. Experts say the legality of it depends on if YouTube qualifies as a ‘public forum.’

“They’re private organizations and they can ban anyone they want. The issue becomes: is YouTube in this case considered the same as a public street in downtown Bismarck and can people say anything they want? Under law, the question is now: has YouTube become a public forum?” said Jack McDonald, attorney at law for Wheeler Wolf Law Firm.

YouTube has taken down nearly one hundred and thirty thousand videos relating to the COVID vaccine. The move comes as other tech companies like Twitter and Facebook have come under fire from progressives for not doing enough to curb misinformation on their sites.

