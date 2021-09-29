What is the debt ceiling and why are politicians fighting over it?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every few years, there’s a fight in Washington surrounding the debt ceiling. As Democrats and Republicans disagree about whether to raise it once again, many wonder what the debt ceiling is and why we have it.

The federal government operates on a credit system, that means it’s authorized to borrow money to fulfill its financial obligations. Because the United States spends more than it brings in through taxes and other forms of revenue, it must borrow large sums of money to pay its bills.

Per the Constitution, Congress must authorize the federal government’s borrowing. Think of the government’s spending like a credit card.

”It’s basically extending your credit on a credit card, is basically what a debt ceiling is. And of course, the more that Congress authorizes in spending, the more we typically have to extend our credit card because we haven’t been particularly fiscally prudent in the last 20 years,” said Greta Van Susteren, legal analyst and host of Full Court Press.

Raising the debt ceiling used to be routine. But, as is often the case in Washington these days, politicians disagree about raising the debt ceiling. Democrats want Republicans to vote with them, or to at least allow them to raise the debt limit by themselves.

”Republicans have chosen to actively obstruct. Again, we’re not asking for Republicans to support raising the debt ceiling. If they want to stop payments from going to veterans and social security recipients, be our guest. We’re just asking for Republicans to get out of the way,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Republicans, on the other hand, believe that since Democrats are preparing to pass trillions of dollars worth of legislation in the coming weeks, they should be solely responsible for raising the debt ceiling.

”There is no chance the Republican conference will go out of our way to help Democrats conserve their time and energy so they can resume ramming through partisan socialism as fast as possible,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

If the nation defaults on its loans, experts say it could cause something close to an “economic catastrophe.”

The national debt is currently more than twenty-eight trillion dollars. The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates the Treasury will run out of money sometime between October 15th and November 4th.

