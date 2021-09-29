Sports Spotlight: Steve Kleinjan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s an often-overlooked aspect of a football Friday Night. Getting the field ready. Most places do not have a full-time grounds-crew and in smaller towns, it’s a task that often falls to someone with another role with the team. This week’s Sports Spotlight takes us to New Salem.

It’s a task that can go unnoticed. Who’s taking care of the football field? Not every program has the luxury of a turf field. And with natural grass, some programs struggle with bodies to keep it groomed. New Salem-Almont falls under both categories. No problem for Holstein head coach Steve Kleinjan.

Steve Kleinjan, New Salem-Almont Head Coach: “It’s more of an after school or evening thing, or when I get a chance during my day during my prep hour, or things like that. I’ll just try and get out to get a few lines done.”

Kleinjan has been coaching with the program for nearly 30 years. He’s been part of the maintenance process ever since.

Kleinjan: “Coach Dale Beckman, who was the head coach at that time, he and myself would do this process. You know every year he and I would get things lined up and mow the lines and paint the lines and stuff like that. So, when I became head coach, just naturally kept the process going.”

With help from his assistants most of the time, it’s something he does in the off season as well.

Kleinjan: “So I take care of the football field in the summertime, so I basically end of May through, I just mowed yesterday, I basically mow throughout the entire summer.”

He has his favorite parts about the job, too.

Kleinjan: “I would just say that when the paint goes down, I like the way the field looks, so the finished product when you get done and you can step back and look at the field and say ‘that looks pretty good, we’re ready for Friday night.”

Jeff Roberts: Now looking at the field, it may not be anything special. It’s 100 yards long, 53 yards wide, the grass is green, and the lines are white. But in a small town like New Salem, it’s about taking pride in what you do for more than yourself.

Kleinjan: “Well that’s just it. We have people who take a great deal of pride in our program, and in our school. It’s great to have those folks that take it out of their time and come out and do what needs to be done and ask us what they can do to help. You know it’s just part of a small school, small community atmosphere that makes it really fun to be in a community like this.”

Kleinjan has led the Holsteins to a 5-0 start and are ranked second in the Class-9B standings.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.