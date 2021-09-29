Advertisement

Sidney Health Center latest to be affected by COVID-19 spike

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIDNEY, N.D. - Hospital officials say whether its large hospitals in Bozeman and Billings, or smaller ones in Sidney, everyone is struggling to keep up with the latest wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Montana is unwell, I have to say,” said Dr. Rajohn Karanjai at Sidney Health Center.

Sidney Health Center has seen an increase in hospitalizations this month, which led them to cancel elective inpatient surgeries.

“We’re not able to guarantee a bed for them and it’s needed for people who are acutely ill or suffering so we’ve had to suspend those,” said Jen Doty, CEO of Sidney Health Center.

There are 25 beds at the facility, and Doty said they are staffed to handle that. She also made a support request to Governor Greg Gianforte, who announced Tuesday that four national guardsmen will be coming to aid nurses.

“They’ve been suiting up every morning and coming to work to care for Montanans. They’ve gone above and beyond, and I was very pleased to provide some national guard additional staff to help lighten the load for what they are doing here,” said Gianforte.

Doty said mitigation practices are important as bed capacity dwindles. The facility usually transfers critical patients to Billings, but that has become virtually impossible.

“Our last two COVID-positive patients that we had to transfer to a higher level of care that were intubated were sent to Seattle, Washington. That was the closest we could find available beds for those that live in our community,” said Doty.

While it remains up to the individual, both Gianforte and Doty recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as they’ve noticed a large majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. In Sidney, I’m Michael Anthony, reporting for your news leader.

Nearly 150 guardsmen have been sent out to various hospitals across Montana. There are currently 418 individuals hospitalized with the virus.

