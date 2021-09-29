Sentencing for man charged in assault, attack on state trooper

TOWNER, N.D. – The courts have ordered a 21-year-old man to serve a total of 17 years on charges he assaulted a woman last August, and tried to kill a state trooper who responded to the scene.

According to the criminal affidavit, investigators said Charles Rill tried to strangle the woman, and when the trooper tried to break them up, Rill tackled the officer, tried punching him, wrestled his baton away, and struck him in the head with it.

Investigators also said Rill tried to take the trooper’s gun, and made a threatening remark about it.

According to online court records, Rill pleaded guilty to an A-felony attempted murder, C-felony disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, and C-felony aggravated assault – domestic violence in McHenry County court.

According to his online docket, the courts sentenced him to 20 years, serve 15, on the attempted murder charge, along with a five-year suspended sentence on the disarming charge.

The courts also sentenced him to five years, serve two, on the aggravated assault charge, to run consecutive with the others.

Rill will also serve three years of supervised probation and undergo an anger management course.

He’ll receive credit for more than 13 months’ worth of time already served.

Three other charges were dismissed.

