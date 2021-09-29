Advertisement

Richland County Health Department providing Flu Shot Clinic Thursday

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. - In anticipation for the flu season, the Richland County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru clinic Thursday.

The event will take place at the Richland County Fire Hall from 10 to 6. This is only for adults and both regular and high doses will be available. Officials with the district said they are already seeing increased demand for the vaccine.

“One of the reasons that people are telling us they want to get the flu vaccine is they don’t want to take a chance on getting influenza and needing hospitalization in part because they don’t want to stress busy hospitals,” said Kathy Helmuth, Health Assurance Nurse Director.

Only the flu shot will be available, and officials say you can get the shot even if you had the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
Morris Brickle-Hicks
Convicted murderer asks North Dakota Supreme Court judge for reversal on appeal
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Juan Enrique Solis
UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Bismarck man found, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Drought monitor difference at the start of the 2020-21 water year in October 2020 to the end of...
Ending one of the driest ‘water years’ in N.D. with extreme drought continuing
sportscast 9/29/21
6PM Sportscast 9/29/21
head coach, head groundskeeper
Sports Spotlight: Steve Kleinjan
weather 9/29/21
Evening Weather 9/29/21
Haunted fort at fort lincoln
The Haunted Fort set to open for 19th season Friday