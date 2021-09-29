Richland County Health Department providing Flu Shot Clinic Thursday

SIDNEY, M.T. - In anticipation for the flu season, the Richland County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru clinic Thursday.

The event will take place at the Richland County Fire Hall from 10 to 6. This is only for adults and both regular and high doses will be available. Officials with the district said they are already seeing increased demand for the vaccine.

“One of the reasons that people are telling us they want to get the flu vaccine is they don’t want to take a chance on getting influenza and needing hospitalization in part because they don’t want to stress busy hospitals,” said Kathy Helmuth, Health Assurance Nurse Director.

Only the flu shot will be available, and officials say you can get the shot even if you had the COVID-19 vaccine.

