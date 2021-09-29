Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State leaders have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old Bismarck man. According to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Juan Enrique Solis went for a walk and did not return.

Solis was last seen 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1000 block of East Avenue F in Bismarck.

He was last seen wearing an olive green Carhart t-shirt, blue jeans, brown dress shoes and a black baseball hat with a semi-truck logo. Solis is 5′ 6″, 180 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.

Contact Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212 with information.

