Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old Bismarck man

Juan Enrique Solis
Juan Enrique Solis(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State leaders have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old Bismarck man. According to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Juan Enrique Solis went for a walk and did not return.

Solis was last seen 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1000 block of East Avenue F in Bismarck.

He was last seen wearing an olive green Carhart t-shirt, blue jeans, brown dress shoes and a black baseball hat with a semi-truck logo. Solis is 5′ 6″, 180 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.

Contact Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212 with information.

